Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 509 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $140.45. 52,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,358. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

