Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFAT stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 447,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,453. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87.

