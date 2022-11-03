Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Invests $377,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $23.63. 3,592,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $29.33.
