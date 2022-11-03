Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,653. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

