WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $93.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,162. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.41.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

