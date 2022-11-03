Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN: AAMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2022 – Altisource Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,394. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 million, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

