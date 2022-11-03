Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0548 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EAD opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $803,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.