Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0548 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of EAD opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.