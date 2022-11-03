Wells Fargo & Company Boosts RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $184.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of RNR opened at $161.23 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

