Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $238.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Shares of LII stock opened at $231.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.18. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $334.78.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 27.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

