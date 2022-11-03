Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.