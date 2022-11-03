WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Hits $1.43

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $454.38 million and $276.65 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00007025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 318,421,502 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,018,187,200 with 318,421,502 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.45127874 USD and is up 15.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $263,641,334.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

