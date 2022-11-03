WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.80-16.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.08. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$20.95-21.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.32 billion. WESCO International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.80-$16.20 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.00.
Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $20.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $147.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03.
In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 97,157 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,317,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 207,098 shares of company stock worth $25,603,210. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
