WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.80-16.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.08. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$20.95-21.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.32 billion. WESCO International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.80-$16.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Trading Down 15.0 %

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $20.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $147.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.31. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 97,157 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,317,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 207,098 shares of company stock worth $25,603,210. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.