West Japan Railway Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for West Japan Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Japan Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.
West Japan Railway Price Performance
Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $49.82.
About West Japan Railway
West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.
