West Japan Railway Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for West Japan Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Japan Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $49.82.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

