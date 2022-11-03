West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.15-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $7.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.63. 7,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,179. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.33. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

