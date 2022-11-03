Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.81.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.