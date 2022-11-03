Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Shares Gap Down to $96.07

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.07, but opened at $89.00. Westlake shares last traded at $91.65, with a volume of 4,282 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.07.

Westlake Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

