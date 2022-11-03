WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 349,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,869,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WeWork from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WeWork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WeWork news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,239.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377,610 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,566,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,119 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,813,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.