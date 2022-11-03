WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Director James R. Groch Purchases 1,400 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.86. 550,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

