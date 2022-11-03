WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.24-$13.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. WEX also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.15-$3.25 EPS.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.23. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.08.

Insider Activity at WEX

Institutional Trading of WEX

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WEX by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

