WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.15 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for about $9.75 or 0.00048139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $602.30 million and $15.15 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

