WhiteCoin Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $48.25 million and approximately $704,424.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00306618 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001307 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002921 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00019091 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

