William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Aritzia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aritzia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

ATZ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$51.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 34.89. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$31.67 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.63, for a total value of C$413,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.22, for a total value of C$512,238.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.63, for a total transaction of C$413,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,750.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

