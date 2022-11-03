Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.50-$20.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90B-.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.18. 5,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,934. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.