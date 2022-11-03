Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,421,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,085,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

