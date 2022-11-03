Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 2.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.62. 6,428,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,250,117. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

