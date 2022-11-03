Wills Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $358,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Shares of V traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,051,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,764. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.64 and its 200-day moving average is $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $368.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.