Wills Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,493,000 after buying an additional 318,562 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 131,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,417 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,873,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,425,083. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

