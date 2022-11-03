WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.30

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.30 and traded as low as $31.97. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 205,549 shares.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter valued at $6,453,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 709.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 289,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

