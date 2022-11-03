Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given New GBX 2,640 Price Target at Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,500 ($40.47) to GBX 2,640 ($30.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,600 ($30.06) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,925 ($33.82) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($28.91) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($35.26) to GBX 2,800 ($32.37) in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,759.29.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

