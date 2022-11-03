WJ Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,494,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.12. 22,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,742. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

