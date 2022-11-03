WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,021,900. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $334.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.