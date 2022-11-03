WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Block by 10.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Block by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 307,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 740,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,575,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $255.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,890,038.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,508 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,013. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

