WJ Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.29. 26,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,266. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average is $120.41.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

