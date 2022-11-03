WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.15 and its 200 day moving average is $244.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

