WMS Partners LLC Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

