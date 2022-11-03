Wojak Finance Price Up 9.9% This Week (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $162.52 million and approximately $29,741.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

