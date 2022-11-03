Wrapped BNB Price Tops $329.26 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $69.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $329.26 or 0.01623195 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.19 or 0.31157534 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012168 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,464,860 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

