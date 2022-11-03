WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,877 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,621 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of WSFS Financial worth $47,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.