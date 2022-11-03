X Square Capital LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $288.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.36.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

