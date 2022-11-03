XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

