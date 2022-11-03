Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

