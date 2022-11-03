Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.75

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 399255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Trading Down 8.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 389.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Xperi by 85.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

See Also

