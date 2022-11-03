Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.75

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 399255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
