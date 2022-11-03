XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XPO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.82.

NYSE:XPO opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 266,353 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

