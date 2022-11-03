Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $134.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

