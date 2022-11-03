XYO (XYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $456,288.00

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, XYO has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $74.95 million and approximately $456,288.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,352.56 or 0.99995000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008053 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00042252 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00043570 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00595318 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $507,361.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

