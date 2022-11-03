Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 20th

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Yum China has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum China to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Yum China Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

