Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $445.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $485.00 to $445.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $236.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.94. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $231.38 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,889,000 after purchasing an additional 76,944 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

