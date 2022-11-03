ZEON Hits 1-Day Volume of $185,361.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $95.40 million and $185,361.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,269.25 or 0.30958864 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012091 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

