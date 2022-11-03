Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Zeta Global stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 124,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Insider Activity

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 319.87% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares in the company, valued at $134,471,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $1,420,086.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $455,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,851,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,485,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $39,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

