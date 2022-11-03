Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.80-$6.90 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $105.51 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $112.29.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,405 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 88,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

