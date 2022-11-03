Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.80-$6.90 EPS.
Shares of ZBH opened at $105.51 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $112.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.07%.
ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.
